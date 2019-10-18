Arion (ARION) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 71.4% higher against the US dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $20,707.00 and approximately $102.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012608 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00230161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.01139608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00030605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00089710 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,285,815 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

