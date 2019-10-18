Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 91.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 543.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 296 shares of the software company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 31.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $199.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $145.49 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $178.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,322.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $39,718.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,154 shares of company stock worth $175,163 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

