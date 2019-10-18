Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,765 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 974.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 548,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after purchasing an additional 497,359 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 643,372 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 478,350 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 99,835 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,410 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

NYSE TPR opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $44.22.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

