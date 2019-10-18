Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 2.0% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $956,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 958,914 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $80,385,000 after acquiring an additional 224,640 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,730,357 over the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. OTR Global raised Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.65 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

SBUX stock opened at $86.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $57.39 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

