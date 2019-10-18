Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.47. Ares Capital posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 53.81%. The firm had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCC. Compass Point lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $36,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,658.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $110,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $247,289 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 615,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 158,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 199,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.56. The company had a trading volume of 802,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,858. Ares Capital has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $19.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.59.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

