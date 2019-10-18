Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) to report sales of $30.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.86 million. Ardmore Shipping posted sales of $24.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $139.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.04 million to $145.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $160.93 million, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $162.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on ASC shares. ValuEngine lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of ASC opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $305.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,890,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 64,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 55.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 30.8% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 200,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 47,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.