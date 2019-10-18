Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aravive from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aravive and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aravive presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.75.

Aravive stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,459. Aravive has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $76.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.21.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $27,307.28. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Aravive by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 51,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aravive by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aravive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aravive by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

