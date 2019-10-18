Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Trading 12.5% Higher

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.63, 458,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 533,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptevo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 148.97% and a negative net margin of 195.98%. Research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fuad El-Hibri purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 959,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,973.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 210,015 shares of company stock worth $167,362 over the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 28,672 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 32.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 406,930 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 312.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 632,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 479,278 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 447,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares during the period. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

