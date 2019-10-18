Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.9% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 25.4% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 64.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,140 shares of company stock valued at $95,606,404 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,029,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,228,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,064.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $238.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.36 and its 200 day moving average is $204.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $243.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.