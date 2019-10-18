Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Prashanth Boccassam Sells 3,000 Shares

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Prashanth Boccassam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $141,660.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $142,890.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $179,700.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $162,150.00.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.25. Appian Corp has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $62.94.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 80.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Appian Corp will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Appian by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,535,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Appian by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 927,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 136,205 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. 35.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $41.00 target price on shares of Appian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.87.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

