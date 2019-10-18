Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.64 and last traded at $28.16, 1,351,147 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 190% from the average session volume of 466,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APLS. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan purchased 11,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.71 per share, with a total value of $347,577.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,577.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,857. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

