Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Down 8.9%

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)’s share price traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.55, 11,298,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 8,472,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $861.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Antero Resources by 707.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 867,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 760,446 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,442,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 48,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Antero Resources by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 274,892 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

