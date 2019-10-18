Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) PT Set at $8.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AM. UBS Group downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

AM opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.69 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 29.31%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $104,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,626.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 2,855,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $19,448,324.88. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

