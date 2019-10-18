Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

ATEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Anterix in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. B. Riley set a $59.00 price target on shares of Anterix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. Anterix has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. Anterix had a negative net margin of 769.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Anterix will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 83,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $3,676,158.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Stephen Feinberg sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 663,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,397,410 in the last three months. 6.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Anterix by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Anterix by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

