Analyzing Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and Andrea Electronics (NASDAQ:ANDR)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and Andrea Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson $24.28 billion 1.23 -$751.60 million $0.03 300.54 Andrea Electronics $1.47 million 1.58 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A

Andrea Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Andrea Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andrea Electronics has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Andrea Electronics does not pay a dividend. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson pays out 233.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and Andrea Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 1 4 5 1 2.55 Andrea Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson presently has a consensus target price of $10.08, suggesting a potential upside of 11.83%. Given Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is more favorable than Andrea Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and Andrea Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 0.16% 6.37% 2.05% Andrea Electronics -32.05% N/A -41.60%

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson beats Andrea Electronics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support. The Digital Services segment offers products and services for service providers in the areas of business support systems, operations support systems, cloud core, cloud communication, network functions virtualization, and cloud infrastructure, as well as consulting, learning, and testing services. The Managed Services segment provides vendor agnostic services, including networks and IT managed, application development and modernization, and network design and optimization services to manage service providers networks. The Emerging Business and Other segment consists of emerging businesses; iconectiv that offers software-based interconnection solutions; media solutions; and Red Bee Media, which consists of technology enabled services to manage the play-out platform for broadcasters and content owners. It operates in Europe and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, North America, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Andrea Electronics

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures microphone technologies and products for enhancing speech-based applications software and communications primarily in the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software. The company's DSP microphone and audio noise reduction software products include DA-350 auto array microphone for far-field voice intelligibility and accuracy of automatic speech recognition in high noise environments; DA-250 OEM array microphone, a small compact stereo array microphone and DSP circuit board platform; USB-SA array microphone, which offers a USB digital audio adapter to bypass a computer's standard integrated sound system; PureAudio VST3 plug-in, a noise reduction and center channel focus VST3 plug-in for audio/video editing post-processing; AudioCommander, a PC audio control panel; audio software for Mac that offers an intuitive graphic user interface to control stereo array microphone beam forming and noise cancellation on the input and EQ filters; PureAudio live recorder, a digital voice and audio recording application; and PureAudio pro recorder, which provides bookmarks for navigation of recordings. Its products are used in various applications, including mass transit and automotive communication systems, automated teller machines, information kiosks, home automation products, Internet of things digital assistants, TV set top boxes, audio and video recordings, robotics, and video surveillance. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives and organizations to computer original equipment manufacturers, distributors of personal computers and communications equipment, software publishers, and industrial system integrators. Andrea Electronics Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

