Analyzing Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) and Sound Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SFBC)

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Southern Banc has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Southern Banc and Sound Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Banc 8.21% 4.11% 0.48% Sound Financial Bancorp 17.45% 8.93% 0.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southern Banc and Sound Financial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Banc $5.65 million 1.19 $460,000.00 N/A N/A Sound Financial Bancorp $37.45 million 2.41 $7.04 million N/A N/A

Sound Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc.

Dividends

Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Southern Banc does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Southern Banc and Sound Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats Southern Banc on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern Banc Company Profile

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. The company operates through four full service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans comprising fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; secured and unsecured consumer loans, including new and used manufactured home loans, floating home loans, automobile loans, boat loans, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts; land loans; and commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory. It operates through main office in Seattle; seven branch offices, of which four are located in the Seattle Metropolitan Statistical area, two are located in Clallam County, and one is located in Jefferson County; and two loan production offices, including one located in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle and one located in Sequim. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

