Analyzing DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) and Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR)

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) and Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Global Brokerage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Brokerage has a beta of 4.07, suggesting that its share price is 307% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Global Brokerage does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR and Global Brokerage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 Global Brokerage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR and Global Brokerage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR $3.70 billion 7.86 $973.50 million N/A N/A Global Brokerage $284.06 million 0.00 $70.64 million N/A N/A

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Global Brokerage.

Profitability

This table compares DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR and Global Brokerage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR 27.66% 20.38% 0.65% Global Brokerage N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR beats Global Brokerage on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data. The company engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, power and gas products, and foreign exchange; operating Eurex Repo over the counter (OTC) trading platform and electronic clearing architecture; and operating as a central counterparty for on-and-off exchange derivatives, repo transactions, and traded spot and derivative products. It also operates in the cash market through Xetra, Börse Frankfurt, and Tradegate trading venues; operates as a central counterparty for equities and bonds; and provides admission of securities to listing services. In addition, the company offers custody and settlement services for securities; investment and hedge funds services; global securities financing services; collateral management services; and repos and securities lending services. Further, it develops and sells indices; distributes licenses for trading and market signals; provides technology and reporting solutions for external customers; and trades in participant connectivity. Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.

About Global Brokerage

Global brokerage, Inc., formerly FXCM Inc. (FXCM), is engaged in providing online foreign exchange (FX) trading, contract for difference (CFD) trading, spread betting and related services. The Company owns over 50% of FXCM Group, LLC (FXCM Group). FXCM Group is a holding company of Forex Capital Markets LLC, (FXCM US), Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches (FXCM UK), FXCM Australia Pty. Limited, (FXCM AU). The Company focuses on providing global traders with access to market by offering trading tools, hiring trading educators. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools data and resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, as well as providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services through FXCM Prime.

