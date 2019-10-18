Analysts Set Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Target Price at $89.33

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on MUSA. Stephens upgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 40,700.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Murphy USA by 105.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 26.0% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 76.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUSA opened at $89.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $69.98 and a 12-month high of $94.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.15). Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

