Analysts Set Expectations for Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

NYSE:FCX opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.5% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 14,248 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 82,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 114,384 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.