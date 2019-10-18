Analysts Set Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Price Target at $54.30

Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ERI shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,390.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.35 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,177.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,721,000 after buying an additional 1,789,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,552,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,800,000 after buying an additional 41,669 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $207,315,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 24.9% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,154,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,310,000 after buying an additional 629,116 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 39.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,470,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after buying an additional 416,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37. Eldorado Resorts has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $54.99.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $637.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.74 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

