Analysts Set Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) PT at $23.29

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BREW shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Craft Brew Alliance to $73.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup set a $10.00 target price on shares of Craft Brew Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of BREW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.33. 81,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. Craft Brew Alliance has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $164.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BREW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 53,180.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 34.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 57.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

