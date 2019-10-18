Analysts Set Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Target Price at $116.00

Shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLCE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $137.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $128.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 229.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the second quarter worth about $80,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 128.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 15.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

PLCE traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $77.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,553. Childrens Place has a 1 year low of $69.94 and a 1 year high of $160.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.57.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.28 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Childrens Place’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Childrens Place will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

