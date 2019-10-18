Analysts Set British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) PT at GBX 570.88

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 570.88 ($7.46).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLND. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on British Land from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday.

Get British Land alerts:

In other news, insider William Jackson acquired 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.34) per share, with a total value of £11,211.90 ($14,650.33). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,015.

Shares of British Land stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 629.40 ($8.22). 4,711,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. British Land has a 12-month low of GBX 465.30 ($6.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 649 ($8.48). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 553.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 551.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.