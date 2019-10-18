Analysts Set Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) PT at C$12.00

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACB shares. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Desjardins cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$14.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th.

TSE:ACB traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.81. 6,688,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,618,681. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.27. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$4.66 and a one year high of C$14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

