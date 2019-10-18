Analysts Set Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Target Price at $50.08

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.78. 31,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,474. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

In related news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $261,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Leon David A. De acquired 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $50,014.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 367.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 354.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 583.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

