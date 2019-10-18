Analysts Set $53.00 Target Price for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $53.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.00 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mercury General an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCY shares. ValuEngine cut Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 1,629.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 100,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,250. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.25. Mercury General has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.34 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.44%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

