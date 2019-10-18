Analysts Offer Predictions for Haynes International, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Haynes International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $431.58 million, a P/E ratio of -523.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.09). Haynes International had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $126.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 16.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 85,981 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 35.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 28.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

