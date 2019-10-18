Analysts Expect Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.16). Evolus reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 147.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($3.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 target price on Evolus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Evolus from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Evolus in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Evolus during the second quarter valued at about $4,167,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $15.24 on Friday. Evolus has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $417.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 4.75.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.