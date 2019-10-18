Analysts Expect AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVITA MED LTD/S’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVITA MED LTD/S will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AVITA MED LTD/S.

Get AVITA MED LTD/S alerts:

Shares of RCEL stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $624.62 million, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVITA MED LTD/S (RCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.