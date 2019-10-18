Analysts Expect Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Abraxas Petroleum’s earnings. Abraxas Petroleum reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abraxas Petroleum.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXAS. ValuEngine raised Abraxas Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

AXAS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. 1,057,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.72. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 160,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 49,218 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 723,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 3,993,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 385,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 42,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.