Analysts Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $568.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21.

Wolverine World Wide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth $897,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,414,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 67,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 52,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

