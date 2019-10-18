Analysts Anticipate WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) to post sales of $125.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.83 million and the lowest is $123.90 million. WesBanco posted sales of $116.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $506.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $503.13 million to $511.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $613.19 million, with estimates ranging from $608.87 million to $617.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $129.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $40.00 price objective on WesBanco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

WSBC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.11. 3,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,428. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.36. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $43.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

In other news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $194,449.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $236,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 73.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.