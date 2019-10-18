Analysts Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Argus raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,682,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 57.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEVA traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.69. 4,436,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,766,464. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $23.97.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

