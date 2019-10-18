Analysts Anticipate Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.43. Olin reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Olin had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Olin’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Olin to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $33,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vince J. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,304 shares in the company, valued at $634,168. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $372,710. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Olin by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 192,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,733,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,325,000 after buying an additional 12,354,303 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Olin by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 24,061 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Olin by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. Olin has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

