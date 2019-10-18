Analysts Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Morgan Stanley reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Pritchard Capital raised shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.62.

NYSE MS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.66. 9,763,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,771,724. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,929.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,566,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750,661 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $141,913,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,890,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $59,323,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 18.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,278,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,162,000 after buying an additional 1,134,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

