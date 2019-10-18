Analysts Anticipate Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celestica’s earnings. Celestica reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Celestica will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Celestica.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

CLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pi Financial initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.30 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Celestica from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Celestica by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,587,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after acquiring an additional 19,951 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,735,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLS opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

