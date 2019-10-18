Analysts Anticipate AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.37). AtriCure reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.76 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on shares of AtriCure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.26. 143,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,024. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $34.39.

In other AtriCure news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 48,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,250,846.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,242.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $47,982.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,557 shares in the company, valued at $21,039,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in AtriCure by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

