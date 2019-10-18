Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.53 and last traded at $30.60, 3,253 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1404 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000.

