Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) shot up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.92, 1,133,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,463,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $807.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun bought 1,642,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $4,992,592.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted C. Nark bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $119,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,788,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,057 in the last 90 days. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 790.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,176.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12,036.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,120 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

