Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.92. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.84 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 382,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,939,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 256.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.75. 583,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.51. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $29.97 and a one year high of $45.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

