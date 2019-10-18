Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Announces Earnings Results

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.84 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Shares of ABCB stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.00. 13,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,256. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

