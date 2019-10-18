Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) dropped 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.63, approximately 82,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 211,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.74.

Separately, Laurentian lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$5.40 to C$5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.96 million and a P/E ratio of -7.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.20.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.130547 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Americas Silver (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and polymetallic mineral properties in the Americas. It principally owns 100% interests in the Nuestra SeÃ±ora silver-zinc-copper-lead mine, San Rafael silver-zinc-lead mine, and Zone 120 silver-copper exploration project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

