American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Sidoti cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

American Woodmark stock opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.30. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.24. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $97.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,500 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,486.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 2,467 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $234,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,751 shares of company stock worth $626,330. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

