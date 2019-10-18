American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.16%.

AMRB stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. American River Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

AMRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

