American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.16%.

AMRB stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. American River Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

AMRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

