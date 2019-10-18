American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. American National BankShares had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.09 million.

Shares of American National BankShares stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $35.51. 6,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,727. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $397.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.06. American National BankShares has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Get American National BankShares alerts:

In related news, Director Dan Miller Pleasant acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.07 per share, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,605.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin W. Maddux acquired 4,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $149,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,805. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $404,480. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

AMNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on shares of American National BankShares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American National BankShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.