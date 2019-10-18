American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 31.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,536,000 after purchasing an additional 926,783 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,691,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,860,000 after acquiring an additional 585,801 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 817.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 547,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,271,000 after acquiring an additional 487,613 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4,811.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 464,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,852,000 after acquiring an additional 454,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,311,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,547,774,000 after acquiring an additional 348,013 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.91.

AEP traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $93.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,408. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day moving average of $88.85. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $94.89.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

