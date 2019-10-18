Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amarin Corporation plc is a global pharmaceutical group which develops innovative pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas utilizing its proprietary advanced oral and transdermal drug delivery technologies. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Svb Leerink started coverage on Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price objective on Amarin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on Amarin and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Swann set a $26.00 price target on Amarin and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $31.00 price target on Amarin and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.18.

NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,614,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,612,050. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.01. Amarin has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $23.91.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.54 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 111.75% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. Amarin’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lars Ekman sold 91,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,366,150.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $202,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 23,330.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amarin by 66.7% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 166.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Amarin by 45.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

