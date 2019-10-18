Amarillo National Bank Grows Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $235.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $238.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

