Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the software’s stock.

ALTR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Altair Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Shares of ALTR opened at $35.25 on Monday. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $3,658,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $3,248,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,988,638. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 169.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,096 shares of the software’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 187.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,584 shares of the software’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth $2,209,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $10,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

