Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura set a $62.00 price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $116.00 price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.40.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.24 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.42% and a negative net margin of 848.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $3,929,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,024,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 444.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

